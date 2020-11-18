Former Oklahoma starting tight end Grant Calcaterra, who briefly retired from football because of multiple concussions, is transferring to Auburn, he announced Wednesday.

Calcaterra said in August that he would return to football but not at Oklahoma, a team he thanked both then and in Wednesday's announcement. In November 2019, he announced that he would retire from football after enduring a "fair share of concussions" during his career. Calcaterra said he had consulted Oklahoma's doctors and specialists around the country before reaching his decision.

A year ago, I would've never pictured my life the way is it now. I don't believe in bad situations, just opportunities for growth. I'm more than grateful for this past year, but even more excited for my future challenges. Thanks again Sooner Nation. #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/su891vUMx7 — Grant Calcaterra (@grcalcaterra) November 18, 2020

He went on to participate in Oklahoma's senior night and graduated from the school this spring. In announcing his return, Calcaterra wrote, "It means something different when you've been without the game. By any means necessary, I'm back. And I'm better. #WatchMe."

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Calcaterra will play in the 2021 season at Auburn in his one year of eligibility left.

He last played Oct. 5, 2019, against Kansas, and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2018 after recording 26 receptions for 396 yards and six touchdowns while starting 11 games. He was an honorable-mention All-Big 12 selection as a freshman in 2017.