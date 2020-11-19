The Michigan State-Maryland game is being canceled because of COVID-19 concerns with Maryland.

The game will be declared a no contest. Maryland also announced Thursday that head coach Mike Locksley tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is isolating at home.

"I am gutted for our team and for our fans," Locksley said in a statement. "This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we've seen this season. This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together. As for me personally, I am feeling strong, with only minor symptoms. I will continue to lead this program virtually and our game preparations for Indiana will begin immediately."

Maryland also canceled last week's game against Ohio State after a rise in COVID-19 cases last week. The team paused all activities Nov. 11 after eight players had tested positive during the previous seven days.

Maryland hoped to resume practice earlier this week, but the number of cases has not yet subsided, sources said.

The Big Ten now has had four games postponed involving two teams with COVID-19 outbreaks in Maryland and Wisconsin, which returned to the field last week against Michigan after canceling games against both Nebraska and Purdue.

Big Ten policy for the season states that teams must play a minimum of six regular-season games to qualify for the division championship, unless the average number of games in the division drops below six.

Maryland and Wisconsin both can only play a maximum of six regular-season games. Maryland is next scheduled to play Nov. 28 at No. 9 Indiana. Michigan State's next scheduled game is Nov. 28 at home against No. 19 Northwestern.