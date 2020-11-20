Quarterback Quinn Ewers, the No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2022 class, committed to Ohio State on Thursday.

His commitment gives the Buckeyes the No. 1-ranked prospect three recruiting classes in a row, with defensive end Jack Sawyer in the 2021 class and wide receiver Julian Fleming in 2020.

Ewers had previously been committed to Texas, but announced Oct. 28 that he was decommitting. At the time, Ewers said he didn't get the opportunity to explore all his options and wanted to take that opportunity.

Ewers, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect from Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas, had offers from nearly every program in the country.

When he initially committed to Texas, Ewers said it was always a dream of his to play for the Longhorns, but those feelings changed along the way and Ohio State got in the picture, ultimately receiving the talented quarterback's commitment.

Ewers is adding to an already strong quarterback room for Ohio State, which has the No. 4-ranked pocket-passing quarterback, Kyle McCord, committed in 2021. The staff also signed two ESPN 300 quarterbacks in the 2020 class in C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller after taking in transfer Justin Fields in 2019.

Ewers gives Ohio State seven ESPN Junior 300 commitments in the 2022 class along with linebackers Gabe Powers and C.J. Hicks, athlete Dasan McCullough, offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola, cornerback Jyaire Brown and tight end Benji Gosnell.

Those seven ESPN Jr. 300 commitments have the Buckeyes tied with LSU and Penn State for the most such commitments for any program in that class.