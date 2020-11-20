Saturday's rivalry game between San Jose State and host Fresno State has been canceled because of contract-tracing protocols at Fresno State amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mountain West Conference announced Thursday.

The game will be declared a no contest and will not be made up.

It is the conference's third game called off this week, joining Utah State-Wyoming and Colorado State-UNLV. The conference and Wyoming were both hopeful of scheduling a game between Colorado State and Wyoming, but CSU chose not to play, sources told ESPN.