Miami coach Manny Diaz announced on Twitter on Friday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and will continue to work with his team virtually.

Diaz said he was self-isolating and "feeling good overall."

The No. 12 Hurricanes' scheduled game against Georgia Tech on Saturday was postponed earlier this week because of COVID-19 issues inside Miami's program.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently in isolation and feeling good overall. I will continue to work with our team virtually as we prepare for our next game at Wake Forest. — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) November 20, 2020

The Hurricanes aren't scheduled to play again until a Dec. 5 road game at Wake Forest, followed by home games against North Carolina on Dec. 12 and Georgia Tech the next week, if the Hurricanes aren't playing in the ACC championship game.

The Hurricanes played Virginia Tech last week without 13 players and were on the brink of postponing that game. They had subsequent positive tests and contact trace quarantines as a result of Sunday's testing.

Diaz told ESPN earlier this week that the Hurricanes hadn't traced transmission back to the football facility.

"If you graph it, there's probably a level of safety in terms of what we've been doing and then what's happening is the floodwaters around us are rising," Diaz said. "That's what's happening in the country. I feel like inside our program from all of the positives that we have had, through our contact tracing, it's been hard for us to find any type of connection of somebody catching it from somebody inside this building or at practice. What it seems like if they aren't coming down with it, they're coming down with it when they're not around us. It makes it a relentless enemy that has to be bested every day."

In adherence to campus protocols, Miami has adjusted football activities this week to socially distanced conditioning to "meet the health and safety needs of the team."

