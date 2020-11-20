Seventh-ranked Cincinnati's game against No. 25 Tulsa has been moved again in a shuffling of the American Athletic Conference football schedule.

The Bearcats and Golden Hurricane are now set to play Dec. 12, a week before the planned date of the conference championship game. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 17, then moved to Dec. 4.

The AAC also announced new dates for five other games postponed because of COVID-19 issues. The first is Memphis at Navy on Nov. 28.

Three games have been set for Dec. 5: Houston at SMU, Memphis at Tulane, and Tulsa at Navy. Houston at Memphis was rescheduled for Dec. 12.