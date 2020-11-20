The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be shorthanded for Friday night's game against Purdue as a university spokesman confirmed 20 football players are medically unavailable due to injuries and COVID-19.

The team also confirmed offensive line coach Brian Callahan and two other staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Minnesota's director of player development, Norries Wilson, will coach the offensive line in Callahan's place.

Because the number of unavailable players includes injuries, Minnesota is not at the Big Ten's threshold that would require them to cancel its game. However, the school would not specify how many of the 20 unavailable players are injured and how many were related to positive tests from COVID-19.

Minnesota has been able to play in all four of its games this season, and coach P.J. Fleck said he is taking full responsibility for the team's 1-3 start.

"First of all, it starts with me, 100%," Fleck said Monday. "Everything that happened on Friday night, just like everything that happened this year, is 100% my responsibility. I'm 100% accountable for everything that happens on and off the field, always will be."