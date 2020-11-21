Rece Davis shares that No. 4 Clemson's matchup with Florida State has been postponed after the teams' medical personnel could not mutually agree on moving forward with the game. (1:08)

It's Week 12 of the ever-evolving college football season. A quick glance across the schedule this week reveals these quirks:

Ohio State may be facing its biggest conference hurdle in ... Indiana. Northwestern is 4-0 after winning three games last season. A top-25 Liberty team is playing its third game against the ACC. Tulane played its 10th game on Thursday night, while Utah is playing its first game on Saturday.

In other words, Week 12 is as weird as the rest of this season.

We'll be watching the Top 25 teams and keeping up with the best highlights, moments and plays of the day all day.

Top 25 games

All times Eastern; lines courtesy Caesars sportsbook

No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State (-20.5), noon, Fox

No. 6 Florida (-31.5) at Vanderbilt, noon, ESPN/ESPN App

Appalachian State at No. 15 Coastal Carolina (-5), noon, ESPN2/ESPN App

North Alabama at No. 8 BYU (no line), 3 p.m., ESPN3/ESPN App

No. 7 Cincinnati (-5.5) at UCF, 3:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App

No. 10 Wisconsin (-7.5) at No. 19 Northwestern, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN App

UCLA at No. 11 Oregon (-17), 3:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN App

Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama (-30), 4 p.m., SEC Network/ESPN App

Kansas State at No. 17 Iowa State (-11.5), 4 p.m., Fox/ESPN App

Tennessee at No. 23 Auburn (-10.5), 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App

Mississippi State at No. 13 Georgia (-25), 7:30 p.m., SEC Network/ESPN App

No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma (-7), 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN App

No. 21 Liberty at NC State (-4.5), 7:30 p.m., ESPN3/ESPN App

No. 20 USC (-3) at Utah, 10:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App

The latest on the Clemson-Florida State postponement

Florida State and Clemson will not play Saturday after the teams' medical personnel could not mutually agree on moving forward with the game, the ACC said in a statement.

The teams were supposed to play at noon in Tallahassee, Florida.

A source told ESPN that a Clemson player tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after practicing with the Tigers during the week. That led Florida State to say it was not comfortable playing Saturday's game, the source said.

Players from both sides weighed in after the announcement.

We were too ‼️ We good over here 👀 https://t.co/RzplTwn8FD — J Rob (@JanariusD1) November 21, 2020

I smell fear — walker (@walkerparks64) November 21, 2020

A wild finish in Tulsa

What happened in Tulsa-Tulane? Just about what you'd expect when the color-coded weather phenomena take the field. The Golden Hurricane spotted the Green Wave a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth, before storming back -- get it, storming back? -- to tie things up as time expired in regulation on a long touchdown pass.

TULSA FORCES OT WITH THIS HAIL MARY 😳 pic.twitter.com/4oR9n0jgP7 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 20, 2020

Tulsa then outdid itself in the second overtime, when potential All-American linebacker Zaven Collins walked things off with a pick-six.

🤯 TULSA WINS IN 2OT!



The Golden Hurricane are now 4-0 when trailing by 14 points or more this season. They're the first time to do so since 2005. pic.twitter.com/axeu2srX5u — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 20, 2020

And then it was time to celebrate.

Making the most of the mask

The yellow mask works surprisingly well as a beak ... when the rest of you is red. This Louisville fan gets it.

A responsible way to have school spirit pic.twitter.com/CorxcGxA4e — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 21, 2020

Who wore it best

Oregon celebrates ohana, or family, with design elements meant to honor Polynesian culture.

The journey continues. The path has been cleared for us.



This is Ohana. @sigzanedesigns | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/GaC0OREDHd — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 19, 2020

Penn State is wearing elements from uniforms from the 1950s, '60s and '70s in one throwback set.

Tomorrow: The Generations of Greatness Uniform Returns#WeAre pic.twitter.com/jJcESKkK2v — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 20, 2020

Appalachian State is wearing a white uni/white helmet combo with an American flag-themed Yosef on it.