          College football Week 12 scores, Top 25 analysis and must-see moments

          play
          Clemson's game vs. Florida State postponed (1:08)

          Rece Davis shares that No. 4 Clemson's matchup with Florida State has been postponed after the teams' medical personnel could not mutually agree on moving forward with the game. (1:08)

          9:40 AM ET
          • Dave WilsonESPN Staff Writer
            Close
              Dave Wilson is an editor for ESPN.com since 2010. He previously worked at The Dallas Morning News, San Diego Union-Tribune and Las Vegas Sun.
            Follow on Twitter

          It's Week 12 of the ever-evolving college football season. A quick glance across the schedule this week reveals these quirks:

          Ohio State may be facing its biggest conference hurdle in ... Indiana. Northwestern is 4-0 after winning three games last season. A top-25 Liberty team is playing its third game against the ACC. Tulane played its 10th game on Thursday night, while Utah is playing its first game on Saturday.

          In other words, Week 12 is as weird as the rest of this season.

          We'll be watching the Top 25 teams and keeping up with the best highlights, moments and plays of the day all day.

          Top 25 games

          All times Eastern; lines courtesy Caesars sportsbook

          • No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State (-20.5), noon, Fox

          • No. 6 Florida (-31.5) at Vanderbilt, noon, ESPN/ESPN App

          • Appalachian State at No. 15 Coastal Carolina (-5), noon, ESPN2/ESPN App

          • North Alabama at No. 8 BYU (no line), 3 p.m., ESPN3/ESPN App

          • No. 7 Cincinnati (-5.5) at UCF, 3:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App

          • No. 10 Wisconsin (-7.5) at No. 19 Northwestern, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN App

          • UCLA at No. 11 Oregon (-17), 3:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN App

          • Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama (-30), 4 p.m., SEC Network/ESPN App

          • Kansas State at No. 17 Iowa State (-11.5), 4 p.m., Fox/ESPN App

          • Tennessee at No. 23 Auburn (-10.5), 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App

          • Mississippi State at No. 13 Georgia (-25), 7:30 p.m., SEC Network/ESPN App

          • No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma (-7), 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN App

          • No. 21 Liberty at NC State (-4.5), 7:30 p.m., ESPN3/ESPN App

          • No. 20 USC (-3) at Utah, 10:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App

          The latest on the Clemson-Florida State postponement

          Florida State and Clemson will not play Saturday after the teams' medical personnel could not mutually agree on moving forward with the game, the ACC said in a statement.

          The teams were supposed to play at noon in Tallahassee, Florida.

          A source told ESPN that a Clemson player tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after practicing with the Tigers during the week. That led Florida State to say it was not comfortable playing Saturday's game, the source said.

          Players from both sides weighed in after the announcement.

          A wild finish in Tulsa

          What happened in Tulsa-Tulane? Just about what you'd expect when the color-coded weather phenomena take the field. The Golden Hurricane spotted the Green Wave a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth, before storming back -- get it, storming back? -- to tie things up as time expired in regulation on a long touchdown pass.

          Tulsa then outdid itself in the second overtime, when potential All-American linebacker Zaven Collins walked things off with a pick-six.

          And then it was time to celebrate.

          Making the most of the mask

          The yellow mask works surprisingly well as a beak ... when the rest of you is red. This Louisville fan gets it.

          Who wore it best

          Oregon celebrates ohana, or family, with design elements meant to honor Polynesian culture.

          Penn State is wearing elements from uniforms from the 1950s, '60s and '70s in one throwback set.

          Appalachian State is wearing a white uni/white helmet combo with an American flag-themed Yosef on it.