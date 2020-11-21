Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is among several UCLA Bruins players out for Saturday's road game against No. 11 Oregon Ducks.

The junior quarterback has thrown seven touchdowns and two interceptions in UCLA's two games.

Thompson-Robinson tweeted out Friday night that he does not have COVID-19.

In a tweet Saturday morning he said he's frustrated to not be playing.

I will not have the opportunity to play vs. Oregon today for reasons out of my control. Frustrated I can't help the team but they will still be great regardless! #GoBruins — DTR (@DoriansTweets) November 21, 2020

With Thompson-Robinson out, Chase Griffin is expected to get the start.

Griffin, a freshman, made an appearance in Sunday's win over Cal but did not throw a pass.