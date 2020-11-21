Pitt will be missing 16 players for its game against Virginia Tech because of coronavirus issues, the school announced Saturday.

The Panthers postponed their game last week against Georgia Tech and paused football activities after they had a few positive tests. They were able to resume practice Tuesday with the expectation that they would be able to play.

On Friday, Pitt said its players would be outfitted with face coverings because of new state coronavirus safety guidelines. But players are not required to have the face coverings pulled up while they are playing in the game.

Virginia Tech announced it has 12 players unavailable, but did not specify whether it was all related to coronavirus issues.