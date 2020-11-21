Louisiana coach Billy Napier has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Saturday afternoon.

Napier, 41, began showing symptoms on Tuesday and went into isolation. After negative tests on Tuesday and Wednesday, his Friday test came back positive.

Louisiana, which is 7-1 and ranked 24th, halted team operations Tuesday-Friday and canceled Saturday's game against Central Arkansas.

The team is scheduled to resume practice on Saturday.

Should Napier fully recover, he will travel separately from the team for next weekend's game at Louisiana Monroe.

In a statement, Napier said his family have all remained healthy.

"I will be following all guidelines and recommendations set forth by our team medical staff and local public health officials," Napier said. "I am proud of how our student-athletes and staff have responded to this adversity. I challenge everyone, myself included, to adhere to all safety recommendations as we navigate this unprecedented time."

News of Napier's positive test comes after announcements on Friday that Miami coach Manny Diaz and Troy coach Chip Lindsey also tested positive.