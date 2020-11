The Kentucky Wildcats will be without a few starters against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday as 10 players will miss the game due to various reasons.

The starters out include linebacker Jamin Davis, tight end Justin Rigg, punter Max Duffy and offensive lineman Luke Fortner.

Chris Rodriguez, the team's leading rusher with 562 yards, is also out.

Kentucky (3-4) is coming off a 38-35 win at home against Vanderbilt last weekend.