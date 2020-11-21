Alabama WR DeVonta Smith reels in his 32nd career touchdown, passing Amari Cooper for the most receiving scores in SEC history. (0:32)

Alabama senior receiver DeVonta Smith set an SEC record with his 32nd and 33rd career touchdown receptions on Saturday, passing former Crimson Tide great Amari Cooper and former Florida star Chris Doering.

Smith hauled in a 10-yard scoring reception against Kentucky in the second quarter and an 18-yarder in the third quarter. Smith has 10 touchdown catches in the past seven games.

Smith could build on his lead with regular-season games remaining against Auburn and Arkansas prior to the likelihood of any postseason games.

Smith, who came to Alabama as a four-star recruit from Amite, Louisiana, burst onto the scene as a true freshman when he caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime of the CFP National Championship Game three years ago.

He caught 14 touchdowns as a junior last season but chose to bypass the NFL to return for his senior season.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. currently lists Smith as the fifth-best eligible prospect -- and the top wide receiver -- in the upcoming NFL draft.