As we inch closer to the first College Football Playoff rankings release on Tuesday, the debate over the final four teams is ramping up.
While a handful of Power 5 teams remain undefeated (albeit while playing a different amount of games among them because of the coronavirus pandemic), there are other programs looking to squeeze into a New Year's Six bowl.
Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach weigh in with their latest bowl projections after Saturday's action.
College Football Playoff
College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Jan. 11, ESPN
Bonagura: Alabama vs. Ohio State
Schlabach: Alabama vs. Ohio State
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
Jan. 1, ESPN
Bonagura: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Schlabach: Ohio State vs. Clemson
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
Jan. 1, ESPN
Bonagura: Alabama vs. Clemson
Schlabach: Alabama vs. Notre Dame
Bowl schedule
Dec. 19
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Houston vs. UTSA
Schlabach: Houston vs. UTSA
Dec. 21
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: North Texas vs. Georgia Southern
Schlabach: Georgia Southern vs. UAB
Dec. 22
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: San Jose State vs. Central Michigan
Schlabach: San Jose State vs. Western Michigan
Boca Raton Bowl
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: UCF vs. Liberty
Schlabach: UCF vs. Liberty
Dec. 23
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: UAB vs. Louisiana
Schlabach: Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech
Montgomery Bowl
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia State
Schlabach: Tulane vs. Charlotte
Dec. 24
New Mexico Bowl
TBD (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Nevada vs. Kent State
Schlabach: Nevada vs. Kent State
Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Buffalo vs. Coastal Carolina
Schlabach: Central Michigan vs. Coastal Carolina
Dec. 26
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
Noon on ABC and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss
Schlabach: Louisville vs. South Carolina
Cure Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Florida Atlantic vs. Troy
Schlabach: Florida Atlantic vs. Troy
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
3:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Virginia Tech vs. SMU
Schlabach: Virginia vs. Tulsa
LendingTree Bowl
Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Marshall vs. Appalachian State
Schlabach: Marshall vs. Appalachian State
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Army vs. Washington State
Schlabach: Army vs. Washington
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field (Phoenix)
10:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Maryland vs. Kansas State
Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Iowa
Dec. 28
Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Virginia vs. Tulane
Schlabach: Navy vs. Virginia Tech
Dec. 29
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium (New York)
2 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Boston College vs. Iowa
Schlabach: Boston College vs. Maryland
Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
5:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: North Carolina vs. Texas
Schlabach: North Carolina vs. Oklahoma State
Valero Alamo Bowl
Alamodome (San Antonio)
9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Oklahoma vs. USC
Schlabach: Iowa State vs. USC
Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Pittsburgh vs. Purdue
Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. Purdue
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Wisconsin vs. Tennessee
Schlabach: Northwestern vs. Kentucky
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
7:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Texas A&M
Schlabach: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M
LA Bowl
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
10:45 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Boise State vs. UCLA
Schlabach: Boise State vs. Colorado
Dec. 31
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Tulsa vs. TCU
Schlabach: TCU vs. SMU
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas)
2 p.m. on CBS
Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Colorado
Schlabach: NC State vs. Utah
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: West Virginia vs. Kentucky
Schlabach: West Virginia vs. Tennessee
Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
4 p.m. on CBSSN
Bonagura: Western Michigan vs. San Diego State
Schlabach: Buffalo vs. San Diego State
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium (Houston)
8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas
Schlabach: Texas vs. LSU
Jan. 1
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)
Noon on ESPN2 and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Memphis vs. Mississippi State
Schlabach: Memphis vs. Mississippi State
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
12:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Georgia vs. Cincinnati
Schlabach: Georgia vs. Cincinnati
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
1 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Northwestern vs. Auburn
Schlabach: Wisconsin vs. Auburn
Jan. 2
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: NC State vs. South Carolina
Schlabach: Virginia Tech vs. Ole Miss
Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
12:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Indiana vs. LSU
Schlabach: Indiana vs. Arkansas
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: BYU vs. Oregon
Schlabach: BYU vs. Oregon
Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Florida vs. Miami
Schlabach: Florida vs. Miami
Date TBD
Las Vegas Bowl
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Bonagura: Washington vs. Missouri
Schlabach: California vs. Missouri