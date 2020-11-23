Maryland is set to resume practice Monday as COVID-19 cases have subsided in the program.

The Terrapins reported no positive cases in their latest round of testing Sunday. Since Nov. 19, the team has had only one positive antigen test, which was ruled to be negative after a follow-up PCR test. Maryland canceled its last two games against Michigan State and Ohio State after a rise in COVID-19 cases among players and staff members. Head coach Mike Locksley tested positive last week. The 50-year-old remains in self-isolation while continuing his duties virtually.

"The last two weeks have been trying for everyone associated with our football program, but I am proud of the resiliency and positive outlook Coach Locksley and our team has had," athletic director Damon Evans said in a prepared statement. "The team went through weight training this morning and will practice this afternoon. We are optimistic that we will be able to play this Saturday at Indiana. As we have done throughout, we will continue daily testing, monitor those results and base all decisions upon those results.

"[Locksley] and I have stayed in constant communication and he's feeling good. He is expected to take part in this week's practices in a virtual fashion, then travel with the team to Indiana on Friday and coach the Terrapins this Saturday."

Maryland (2-1) is set to visit No. 12 Indiana on Saturday.