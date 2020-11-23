Florida junior Kyle Pitts, the nation's top tight end, will return to play against Kentucky on Saturday after missing the past two games recovering from nasal surgery, coach Dan Mullen said.

"We're excited about that," Mullen told reporters on Monday.

Pitts sustained the hit, which prompted surgery and also resulted in a concussion, during Florida's win over Georgia on Nov. 7.

Mullen also said that starting linebacker James Houston will return after missing the past two games for undisclosed reasons.

Pitts has already caught a school-record eight touchdowns this season.

He's caught a total of 24 passes for 414 yards.

Florida hosts Kentucky on Saturday and is scheduled to close out the regular season with games at Tennessee on Dec. 5 and home against LSU on Dec. 12.