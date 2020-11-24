Ohio State added another top Texas recruit to its 2022 class on Monday when ESPN Junior 300 wide receiver Caleb Burton announced his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Burton is a 6-foot, 165-pound receiver out of Del Valle High School in Del Valle, Texas, and he's the No. 42-ranked prospect overall. He had been considering Ohio State, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia and a handful of other schools before making the call for the Buckeyes.

"The relationship I have with [wide receivers] coach [Brian] Hartline is the best relationship I have," Burton said. "I'll hit him up, we talk and it doesn't even have to be about football. We crack jokes, make fun of each other, and he plays a big factor in why I'm going there. The success they've had at wide receiver, anybody can see that."

His commitment comes only four days after quarterback Quinn Ewers announced his commitment to Ohio State as well. Ewers is the No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2022 class and also hails from Texas. Ewers said he would put his recruiting hat on for Ohio State and said he had his eye on some top receivers, and Burton was included on that list.

"Quinn and I have been knowing we were going to go there for about a month and a half now," Burton said. "I love the way he plays. I went and saw him play in states last year; he was really good. He can read coverages, can check plays, smart with the ball. He's definitely someone I want throwing me the ball."

Burton is also familiar with current Ohio State receivers Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, both also from Texas. Burton said he and Wilson have been in constant contact and the success of those players has made an impact on his decision.

"That was definitely a factor, watching Garrett and his development from freshman to sophomore year, it's unbelievable," Burton said. "You see Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the first game of his freshman season he catches a really good ball and has a good game. I have definitely been watching the development, which is nothing new from coach Hartline."

Ohio State has had a ton of success recruiting in the state of Texas, with Wilson and Smith-Njigba, as well as cornerback Jeff Okudah and linebacker Baron Browning, running back J.K. Dobbins, ESPN 300 offensive lineman Donovan Jackson in the 2021 class, and now with Ewers and Burton.

"Everybody thinks I'm from Texas and I would want to stay in Texas," Burton said. "My dad is from Texas and he went to Syracuse to play ball, so leaving the state was really nothing new; it was actually something I wanted to do."

Burton gives Ohio State eight ESPN Jr. 300 commitments in the 2022 class, which is the most of any program.