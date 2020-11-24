Auburn running back Tank Bigsby, who has emerged as one of the top freshmen at his position this season, is questionable to play Saturday against No. 1 Alabama.

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said Tuesday that Bigsby is still dealing with a hip injury that knocked him out of last weekend's win over Tennessee.

Bigsby, who has appeared in all five games this season, has a team-leading 527 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He has also caught four passes for 16 yards.

"Hopefully by the end of the week, we'll have an idea of whether he'll be able to go or not," Malzahn said.

If Bigsby is unable to play, Malzahn could turn to either D.J. Williams and Shaun Shivers as his replacement -- leaving quarterback Bo Nix as the team's leading rusher entering the game vs. Alabama.

Shivers has rushed for 184 yards on 32 carries, while Williams has picked up 179 yards on 36 carries.

On the other side of the field will be one of the nation's top running backs in Alabama's Najee Harris.

Harris has rushed for 797 yards and leads all FBS players with 16 rushing touchdowns.