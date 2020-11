Friday's football game between Southern Mississippi and UAB has been canceled due to concerns related to COVID-19 within the USM program.

This is the third straight game that has been canceled for UAB (4-3), which had an additional game against Rice postponed. The game against USM was scheduled to be UAB's final game at Legion Field.

The Golden Eagles (2-7) have two remaining games, against UTEP and Florida Atlantic, both of which were postponed from earlier in the season.