Because of COVID-19 issues within its football program, Houston has postponed its upcoming game against No. 24 Tulsa, the team announced on Tuesday.

It will be the second straight game that Houston has had to postpone. Their Week 12 contest against SMU was also postponed.

The Tulsa game, originally scheduled for Saturday, will be played on Dec. 19 if neither team is a participant in the American Athletic Conference championship game, which is scheduled for the same day.

The Golden Hurricane (5-1, 5-0 AAC) are currently one of two undefeated teams in the AAC, leaving them in prime position for one of the title game spots. No. 7 Cincinnati (8-0, 6-0) is the current conference leader.

Houston (3-3, 3-2) has not been eliminated from title game contention, as of yet.

This marks the sixth time since the season began that the Cougars have had a game canceled or moved because of virus issues. The Cougars lost their entire slate of September games because of coronavirus concerns with four different opponents.

All three of Houston's remaining games (vs. SMU on Dec. 5, Memphis on Dec. 12 and Tulsa on Dec. 19) are all the result of virus-related postponements.

This is the seventh schedule disruption for Tulsa, a team still in contention not only for a conference championship but a potential New Year's Six berth. The Golden Hurricane have had four games postponed and three games canceled.