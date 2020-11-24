USC closed its facility Tuesday and canceled football practice in the wake of a positive case of COVID-19, according to a USC spokesperson.

The Trojans shifted meetings and game-plan installation to be conducted virtually in preparation for Saturday's game against Colorado.

USC announced the positive case Tuesday morning.

"That individual had traveled with us to Utah for Saturday's football game, and he had tested negative three times within 36 hours of travel and again on game day," the school said. "All other test results on Monday were negative, and the individual was not present in the facilities or at practice on Sunday or Monday. The individual is symptomatic and has quarantined."

It is unclear how long USC's facility will be closed or if the game is in jeopardy.

How the program proceeds this week will be determined by local health officials, according to the spokesperson.