Utah and Washington will play Saturday in Seattle, the Pac-12 announced Tuesday.

The game came together just hours after Utah's game against Arizona State was canceled, leaving both the Utes and Huskies without an opponent this week. Washington's Apple Cup rivalry game against Washington State was canceled on Sunday.

"The scheduling of this game is consistent with the Conference's commitment to provide opportunities for student-athletes through maximum scheduling flexibility while still prioritizing health and safety," the Pac-12 said in a statement.

When the Pac-12 announced it would allow nonconference games, it included a stipulation that should any Pac-12 team become available by Thursday of any given week, a nonconference matchup would be called off in order to prioritize a conference game. That rule would have prevented a BYU-Washington game from taking place, had the schools' early-week discussions led to an agreement to play.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.