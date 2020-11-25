Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield affirmed his commitment to the program Tuesday night following a report that he would be interviewing for South Carolina's coaching vacancy.

Satterfield said that while he's flattered to be mentioned for another job, he has not pursued any other job offers.

"I am the head coach at the University of Louisville," he wrote on Twitter. "We are building a strong foundation and culture."

The Athletic reported earlier Tuesday that Satterfield and Oklahoma assistant head coach Shane Beamer were set to have in-person interviews with South Carolina, most likely later this week.

Before Satterfield's statement, Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra told several local media outlets that the coach would not be interviewing with South Carolina.

"We talk pretty straight about these things," Tyra told WDRB.com. "When the job came out, he and I talked about it. I said, 'Look, let's size it up for where we are, where they are and where we're going.' I want him to be here. If he sees something more interesting, and he doesn't want to be here, that's a different conversation. You can tell how I am with coaches. I'm pretty straightforward."

Satterfield is in his second season at Louisville, earning an 11-11 overall record. He won ACC Coach of the Year honors in 2019 after guiding Louisville to eight wins and a second-place finish in the Atlantic Division. The Cardinals are struggling in his second season, going 3-6. Satterfield previously coached at Appalachian State, his alma mater, and went 51-24 in six seasons.

In addition to Beamer, South Carolina is considering Louisiana's Billy Napier, Liberty's Hugh Freeze, Army's Jeff Monken, Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell and others for the job. South Carolina fired Will Muschamp on Nov. 15. Muschamp went 28-30 in four-plus seasons at the school.