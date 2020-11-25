Oklahoma's game at West Virginia on Saturday has been postponed, the Big 12 announced Wednesday.

The No. 11 Sooners have temporarily paused organized team activities because of recent positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program. The game with the Mountaineers, originally scheduled to be nationally televised by ABC on Saturday night, is now scheduled for Dec. 12.

This is the first game either school has had to postpone this season.

The Sooners are the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which were unveiled Tuesday. They currently trail the current Big 12 leader, No. 13 Iowa State, by one game in the Big 12 standings. If the Sooners win their final two games, they would clinch a berth in the Big 12 championship game.

Oklahoma's next scheduled game is Dec. 5 vs. Baylor. West Virginia's next contest is Dec. 5 at Iowa State.