No. 18 USC will resume practice Wednesday, a day after one was canceled and its facility was closed after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing was conducted and the players, coaches and staff underwent PCR tests in response to the positive case, the school said. One additional player tested positive and five others have been placed into quarantine after being designated as close contacts.

USC is still scheduled to play Colorado on Saturday.

Two games in the Pac-12 were canceled earlier this week, which led the conference to schedule a game between Utah and Washington on Saturday in Seattle.