Kentucky is without 18 players because of COVID-19 and injury issues, as well as 10 staff members, as it prepares to visit No. 5 Florida on Saturday.

Wildcats coach Mark Stoops on Wednesday said the team "can't afford any more" personnel losses as it goes through another round of COVID-19 testing on Thursday morning.

Kentucky had 10 players out, including five starters, because of COVID and injuries during last week's 63-3 loss to No. 1 Alabama. Linebacker Jamin Davis, tight end Justin Rigg and running back Chris Rodriguez were among the starters to miss that game.

"To say it's not strange, that's an understatement," Stoops said. "Every day, you're just holding on. Every time my trainer and [chief of staff] Dan [Berezowitz] come walking down my hall, I'm like, 'Please, stay away.' Trying to keep my distance from those guys. We're getting people dinged a couple times a day."

Kentucky has had games with both Missouri and Georgia moved to different dates, but has played eight games entering the weekend. The Wildcats are set to conclude the regular season at home against South Carolina on Dec. 5.