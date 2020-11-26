USC football canceled in-person activities Thursday and will continue preparations for Saturday's game against Colorado virtually after a player showed symptoms for COVID-19, the school announced Thursday.

Two players tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and another five are in quarantine for contact tracing. USC canceled practice and closed its facility Tuesday but returned to in-person practice Wednesday after PCR testing and contact tracing was completed under the guidance of Los Angeles County health officials.

It is unclear how an additional positive test would impact the Trojans' ability to play against Colorado. An update on the game will be provided after the school receives additional testing results, the school said.

The Pac-12 canceled two games earlier this week, which led to a pairing of Utah and Washington on Saturday in Seattle.