The New Era Pinstripe Bowl, originally scheduled to be played Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in New York and broadcast by ESPN, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, officials announced Friday.

"Due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases, which has led to the imposition of various travel restrictions and the cancellation of many college football games, including those in the Big Ten and ACC conferences, we have made the decision out of an abundance of caution and in conjunction with both conferences to cancel the 2020 New Era Pinstripe Bowl," the bowl game said in a statement.

"The priority of the Yankees, New Era Pinstripe Bowl, Big Ten and ACC is the safety of players, coaches and staff, and this decision is consistent with that approach. We look forward to hosting the New Era Pinstripe Bowl with an enthusiastic crowd filling Yankee Stadium in 2021."

The Pinstripe Bowl, played annually since 2010, becomes the eighth bowl to be canceled this year. The Fenway Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Bahamas Bowl, Hawaii Bowl, Redbox Bowl, Quick Lane Bowl and Celebration Bowl also will not be played this postseason.