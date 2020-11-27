Welcome to Week 13 of the college football season, also known as RIVALRY WEEK!
There are the classics, like Oregon-Oregon State and Stanford-Cal. We'll bear witness to an Iron Bowl without Nick Saban on the Alabama sideline after he tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Mississippi State and Ole Miss meet for another Egg Bowl featuring Elijah Moore, who became infamous last year with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for lifting his leg like a peeing dog. This year, he returns as the nation's leading receiver.
In the spirit of giving thanks for what we can, we claim a few games -- like North Carolina-Notre Dame and Iowa State-Texas -- as new rivalry matchups due to scheduling quirks. Here are a few suggestions for trophies.
We'll be keeping up Friday and Saturday with all the highlights and Top 25 analysis.
Top 25 games
All times Eastern; lines courtesy Caesars Sportsbook
Friday
No. 13 Iowa State at No. 17 Texas (-1), noon, ABC/ESPN app
Nebraska at No. 24 Iowa (-13.5), 1, Fox
No. 2 Notre Dame (-5.5) at No. 19 North Carolina 3:30, ABC/ESPN app
No. 15 Oregon (-13.5) at Oregon State, 7:30, ESPN/ESPN app
Saturday
No. 4 Ohio State (-28) at Illinois, noon, FS1
Kentucky at No. 6 Florida (-25) , noon, ESPN/ESPN app
Maryland at No. 12 Indiana (-11.5), noon, ESPN2/ESPN app
Texas Tech at No. 23 Oklahoma State (-11), noon, Fox
No. 20 Coastal Carolina (-17) at Texas State, 3, ESPN+/ESPN app
No. 22 Auburn at No. 1 Alabama (-24.5), 3:30, CBS
Pittsburgh at No. 3 Clemson (-24), 3:30, ESPN/ESPN app
No. 8 Northwestern (-13) at Michigan State, 3:30, ESPN2/ESPN app
LSU at No. 5 Texas A&M (-14.5), 7, ESPN/ESPN app
No. 9 Georgia (-21.5) at South Carolina, 7:30, SEC Network/ESPN app
Texas unveils Whittier statue
Texas paid tribute to Julius Whittier, the Longhorns' first Black letterman, by unveiling a new 12½-foot statue of the former offensive lineman/tight end outside the north end of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Horns are here 📍 pic.twitter.com/62NCCstS4R— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 27, 2020
Florida Man likes gravy
If you're one of those weirdos (like me) who doesn't like foods touching, this is basically an act of violence.
#HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/Z7VOPxP2Hm— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) November 26, 2020
Saban substitution
Nick Saban is out Saturday for the Iron Bowl after testing positive for COVID-19, but his daughter, Kristen, says she has it under control.
I forgot to mention I'll be filling in on Saturday. No worries. pic.twitter.com/KkovI1cKIW— KRISTEN SABAN SETAS (@KristenSabanS) November 25, 2020
Since the 2004 BCS National Championship Game (when Saban won his first national title), Kristen has given her dad a lucky penny before each game. She promised a special delivery this week.
It's funny that this is a "concern" by some people, but yes, the penny will still be delivered. I'm leaving it at his front door Saturday morning...not the typical delivery but it still counts. pic.twitter.com/vel8uKqbo2— KRISTEN SABAN SETAS (@KristenSabanS) November 25, 2020
Uniform update
For the War on I-4 matchup with UCF, USF is wearing a lot of neon and a lot of shiny stuff.
B̶l̶a̶c̶k̶ 𝙎𝙇𝙄𝙈𝙀 Friday#US2F🤘 pic.twitter.com/uvmBsFPG0S— USF Football (@USFFootball) November 25, 2020
Here's UCF's take on their choice.
2020 #WarOnI4 threads pic.twitter.com/Km3wCiEhCx— UCF Football 😷 (@UCF_Football) November 25, 2020
Here's Oregon's combo for the rivalry game against Oregon State.
Always goin' for it.@OregonFootball uniform combo vs. OSU. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/gb5kdCOvLK— GoDucks (@GoDucks) November 26, 2020
Ohio State is feeling icy.
ICYMI— Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) November 25, 2020
🌬️There's a 𝕔𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕝 in the air
📸pics of @OhioStateFB white alt uniforms #GoBuckeyes https://t.co/w7rARNBR8O