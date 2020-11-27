        <
          College football Week 13 scores, Top 25 analysis and must-see moments

          12:00 PM ET
          Welcome to Week 13 of the college football season, also known as RIVALRY WEEK!

          There are the classics, like Oregon-Oregon State and Stanford-Cal. We'll bear witness to an Iron Bowl without Nick Saban on the Alabama sideline after he tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

          Mississippi State and Ole Miss meet for another Egg Bowl featuring Elijah Moore, who became infamous last year with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for lifting his leg like a peeing dog. This year, he returns as the nation's leading receiver.

          In the spirit of giving thanks for what we can, we claim a few games -- like North Carolina-Notre Dame and Iowa State-Texas -- as new rivalry matchups due to scheduling quirks. Here are a few suggestions for trophies.

          We'll be keeping up Friday and Saturday with all the highlights and Top 25 analysis.

          Top 25 games

          All times Eastern; lines courtesy Caesars Sportsbook

          Friday

          No. 13 Iowa State at No. 17 Texas (-1), noon, ABC/ESPN app

          Nebraska at No. 24 Iowa (-13.5), 1, Fox

          No. 2 Notre Dame (-5.5) at No. 19 North Carolina 3:30, ABC/ESPN app

          No. 15 Oregon (-13.5) at Oregon State, 7:30, ESPN/ESPN app

          Saturday

          No. 4 Ohio State (-28) at Illinois, noon, FS1

          Kentucky at No. 6 Florida (-25) , noon, ESPN/ESPN app

          Maryland at No. 12 Indiana (-11.5), noon, ESPN2/ESPN app

          Texas Tech at No. 23 Oklahoma State (-11), noon, Fox

          No. 20 Coastal Carolina (-17) at Texas State, 3, ESPN+/ESPN app

          No. 22 Auburn at No. 1 Alabama (-24.5), 3:30, CBS

          Pittsburgh at No. 3 Clemson (-24), 3:30, ESPN/ESPN app

          No. 8 Northwestern (-13) at Michigan State, 3:30, ESPN2/ESPN app

          LSU at No. 5 Texas A&M (-14.5), 7, ESPN/ESPN app

          No. 9 Georgia (-21.5) at South Carolina, 7:30, SEC Network/ESPN app

          Texas unveils Whittier statue

          Texas paid tribute to Julius Whittier, the Longhorns' first Black letterman, by unveiling a new 12½-foot statue of the former offensive lineman/tight end outside the north end of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday.

          Florida Man likes gravy

          If you're one of those weirdos (like me) who doesn't like foods touching, this is basically an act of violence.

          Saban substitution

          Nick Saban is out Saturday for the Iron Bowl after testing positive for COVID-19, but his daughter, Kristen, says she has it under control.

          Since the 2004 BCS National Championship Game (when Saban won his first national title), Kristen has given her dad a lucky penny before each game. She promised a special delivery this week.

          Uniform update

          For the War on I-4 matchup with UCF, USF is wearing a lot of neon and a lot of shiny stuff.

          Here's UCF's take on their choice.

          Here's Oregon's combo for the rivalry game against Oregon State.

          Ohio State is feeling icy.