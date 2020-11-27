Marty & McGee are looking forward to Lane Kiffin leading Ole Miss to redemption and Mike Leach rebuilding Mississippi State. (1:15)

Welcome to Week 13 of the college football season, also known as RIVALRY WEEK!

There are the classics, like Oregon-Oregon State and Stanford-Cal. We'll bear witness to an Iron Bowl without Nick Saban on the Alabama sideline after he tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Mississippi State and Ole Miss meet for another Egg Bowl featuring Elijah Moore, who became infamous last year with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for lifting his leg like a peeing dog. This year, he returns as the nation's leading receiver.

In the spirit of giving thanks for what we can, we claim a few games -- like North Carolina-Notre Dame and Iowa State-Texas -- as new rivalry matchups due to scheduling quirks. Here are a few suggestions for trophies.

We'll be keeping up Friday and Saturday with all the highlights and Top 25 analysis.

Top 25 games

All times Eastern; lines courtesy Caesars Sportsbook

Friday

No. 13 Iowa State at No. 17 Texas (-1), noon, ABC/ESPN app

Nebraska at No. 24 Iowa (-13.5), 1, Fox

No. 2 Notre Dame (-5.5) at No. 19 North Carolina 3:30, ABC/ESPN app

No. 15 Oregon (-13.5) at Oregon State, 7:30, ESPN/ESPN app

Saturday

No. 4 Ohio State (-28) at Illinois, noon, FS1

Kentucky at No. 6 Florida (-25) , noon, ESPN/ESPN app

Maryland at No. 12 Indiana (-11.5), noon, ESPN2/ESPN app

Texas Tech at No. 23 Oklahoma State (-11), noon, Fox

No. 20 Coastal Carolina (-17) at Texas State, 3, ESPN+/ESPN app

No. 22 Auburn at No. 1 Alabama (-24.5), 3:30, CBS

Pittsburgh at No. 3 Clemson (-24), 3:30, ESPN/ESPN app

No. 8 Northwestern (-13) at Michigan State, 3:30, ESPN2/ESPN app

LSU at No. 5 Texas A&M (-14.5), 7, ESPN/ESPN app

No. 9 Georgia (-21.5) at South Carolina, 7:30, SEC Network/ESPN app

Texas unveils Whittier statue

Texas paid tribute to Julius Whittier, the Longhorns' first Black letterman, by unveiling a new 12½-foot statue of the former offensive lineman/tight end outside the north end of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday.

Florida Man likes gravy

If you're one of those weirdos (like me) who doesn't like foods touching, this is basically an act of violence.

Saban substitution

Nick Saban is out Saturday for the Iron Bowl after testing positive for COVID-19, but his daughter, Kristen, says she has it under control.

Since the 2004 BCS National Championship Game (when Saban won his first national title), Kristen has given her dad a lucky penny before each game. She promised a special delivery this week.

Uniform update

For the War on I-4 matchup with UCF, USF is wearing a lot of neon and a lot of shiny stuff.

Here's UCF's take on their choice.

Here's Oregon's combo for the rivalry game against Oregon State.

