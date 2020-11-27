Tim Tebow says there are too many question marks around Ohio State for him to rank the Buckeyes above Clemson or Alabama. (2:17)

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not travel with the No. 4 Buckeyes for Saturday's game against Illinois, the school said in a statement.

Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Larry Johnson will serve as interim head coach on Saturday while Day is in isolation.

Ohio State has confirmed "an increased number of positive tests this week for the coronavirus," but it continues to prepare for its noon game in Champaign, Illinois.

The Buckeyes completed another round of daily testing on Friday morning, and everyone associated with the team -- including coaches and support staff -- will also take PCR tests on Friday afternoon "out of an abundance of caution to ensure that everyone on the trip is confirmed negative for the coronavirus," according to a news release.