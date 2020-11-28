Sarah Fuller receives a standing ovation as she kicks off and becomes the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference college football game. (0:43)

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller has made history. On Saturday, when she kicked off for the Commodores in the second half of their game against Missouri, she became the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game.

Vanderbilt had a grad transfer kicker opt out before the season, and this week several of its specialists had to go into quarantine due to COVID-19 testing. Fuller, a goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's SEC champion soccer team, tried out this week.

Jacksonville State's Ashley Martin, in 2001, became the first woman to score in a Division I college football game when she made three extra points. New Mexico State's Katie Hnida, in 2003, became the first woman to score at the FBS level.

When Fuller made her first kick, the sports world was there to congratulate her.

Gulp. All choked up. History! First woman to play in a power 5 game. ⁦@SarahFuller_27⁩

⁦@VandyFootball⁩ pic.twitter.com/j38ZxBQaJz — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) November 28, 2020

I watched Sarah Fuller kick off with my two girls, and we all clapped and my eyes welled with tears. ... As a child, I sat on the couch with my dad so many years ago wishing I could play football, too. Seeing this moment with my own daughters, it defies words. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) November 28, 2020

Here's why the Sarah Fuller story is awesome, whether she plays today or not. My teenage daughter came downstairs just now and immediately said, "Let's check in on the Vanderbilt game." pic.twitter.com/kh1QarFbH9 — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) November 28, 2020

Didn't go OB..Didn't give up a TD.. Gave 0 chance for a return. Set up the D 🗣🗣👏🏻👏🏻



Congrats to @SarahFuller_27 for being THE FIRST EVER WOMAN TO KICKOFF A POWER 5 GAME.



Incredibly rare to be the "1st ever person to do something" these days..this is really cool #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/A7vQsAFiM1 — Pat McAFLEET (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 28, 2020

.@SarahFuller_27 is officially the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference college football game. A BIG congratulations is in order. Congrats, Sarah! #PlayLikeAGirl https://t.co/ZF85UTSt8L — Nashville Tennessee (@visitmusiccity) November 28, 2020

HERstory made.



Nashville is proud of you, @SarahFuller_27. https://t.co/wodzr3sjE5 — x - Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) November 28, 2020

Congratulations to Sarah Fuller for making history! Here's to the first of many who are not held back by barriers and literally kick back hard against the odds. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/V2n10etCwC — NWHL (@NWHL) November 28, 2020