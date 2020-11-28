        <
          Sports world reacts to Vanderbilt Commodores kicker Sarah Fuller making history

          Sarah Fuller receives a standing ovation as she kicks off and becomes the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference college football game. (0:43)

          2:11 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller has made history. On Saturday, when she kicked off for the Commodores in the second half of their game against Missouri, she became the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game.

          Vanderbilt had a grad transfer kicker opt out before the season, and this week several of its specialists had to go into quarantine due to COVID-19 testing. Fuller, a goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's SEC champion soccer team, tried out this week.

          Jacksonville State's Ashley Martin, in 2001, became the first woman to score in a Division I college football game when she made three extra points. New Mexico State's Katie Hnida, in 2003, became the first woman to score at the FBS level.

          When Fuller made her first kick, the sports world was there to congratulate her.