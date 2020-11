Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday when she became the first woman to play in a Power 5 college football game when she made the second half kickoff between Vanderbilt and Missouri. Here is a look at the photos inside her path towards making history.

Vanderbilt women's soccer goalkeeper Sarah Fuller a game against South Carolina on Oct. 11, 2020. The Vanderbilt football team was down a number of specialists due to COVID-19 testing and asked the All-Conference player to work out for them this week. Eric Glemser/Vanderbilt Athletics via AP

Fuller watches a kick during football practice on Wednesday after working out with the team throughout the week. Vanderbilt Athletics via AP

Fuller did dress out for the team's road trip to Missouri and takes the field early on Saturday morning to warm up. AP Photo/L.G. Patterson

Missouri head coach Elijah Drinkwitz made sure to find Fuller to give a supporting fist bump prior to the game. AP Photo/L.G. Patterson

Fuller chose the phrase "Play Like a Girl" on the back of her helmet to encourage girls to find opportunities in sports and STEM. AP Photo/L.G. Patterson

Fuller's family made the trip to Columbia and gives encouragement shortly before the opening kickoff. AP Photo/L.G. Patterson

Fuller made history by becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference game when she kicked off to start the second half of the game out of a hold by Ryan McCord. AP Photo/L.G. Patterson