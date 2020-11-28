Michael Penix Jr. gets the first down, but is slow to get up after being pushed out of bounds. (0:33)

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. exited the Hoosiers' win against Maryland with 4:36 remaining in the third quarter after sustaining a lower leg injury and he did not return.

Penix ran for 21 yards to the Maryland 3-yard line when he was injured. He was helped off the field and taken to the locker room by the Indiana training staff. Redshirt sophomore Jack Tuttle finished the game for Indiana, going 5-for-5 for 31 yards in the 27-11 victory.

After the game, Indiana coach Tom Allen couldn't give specifics on the injury, saying: "Don't really know right now, we'll do some more tests to figure it out." Allen added that they will know more on Monday.

The 12th-ranked Hoosiers are scheduled to play No. 18 Wisconsin in Madison Dec. 5.