Wake Forest is pausing all football team activities until at least Wednesday because of recent positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

The announcement came shortly after the Atlantic Coast Conference said the Demon Deacons' home game against No. 10 Miami for next Saturday has been postponed. It also followed the cancellation of last weekend's game against Duke in a long-running instate series, with that decision due to positive tests, quarantines and injuries.

In a Zoom call Saturday evening, athletics director John Currie said the program had a "handful'' of positive tests and later referenced "four or five cases over the last four or five days.''

"Our guys are resilient and still want to play football,'' Currie said. "And we'll be looking forward to getting back out there.''

Wake Forest last played Nov. 14 in a loss at North Carolina. The Demon Deacons' next scheduled game is Dec. 12 against No. 2 Notre Dame, a game postponed from September due to coronavirus issues within the Fighting Irish program.

Wake Forest is scheduled to close the season at Louisville on Dec. 19.