Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence referenced his possible last night in Death Valley in a video posted on social media after the Tigers beat Pittsburgh 52-17 on Saturday in their final home game of the season.

Lawrence, projected to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft if he decides to skip his senior season, has left the door slightly open for a return in recent weeks.

Asked about those comments during his postgame media availability, Lawrence once again added an "if" to the prospect of his departure. But it seemed clear something dramatic would have to happen for him to take another snap in Death Valley. Clemson is scheduled to finish the regular season on the road next Saturday against Virginia Tech.

"I mean, that's been the plan going into this season," Lawrence said of entering the 2021 draft. "You just never know, but if it is [my last home game], it was a fun one for sure. I've enjoyed it. This place has been so good to me and my family, and I love it here. So whatever I decide to do is going to be a tough decision because I love Clemson, I love the people, but this was a good one if it's the last one, it's a good one to go out."

Lawrence played for the first time in five weeks, missing two games after testing positive for the coronavirus before an open date and a postponed game against Florida State prolonged his return to the field.

He participated in Senior Day festivities, something coach Dabo Swinney has allowed juniors with NFL draft hopes to participate in as a way to honor them. Once the game started, Lawrence did not seem rusty, throwing for 403 yards and two touchdowns.

Afterward, his parents and fiancée joined him on the field to take some photos and soak in the moment. Lawrence did say Saturday felt just a little bit different, knowing this would probably be his last time playing at home.

"I think I paid more attention to all the little things, you know?" Lawrence said. "Smelled the roses along the way even from the hotel, the ride over here, pregame, coming down the Hill, all that stuff. I just really took it in and I'm just reminded constantly how special it is here. There's a lot of emotions for sure. This place has been good to me. It's been awesome."