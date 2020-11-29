        <
          College football bowl projections after Week 13

          9:00 AM ET
          • Kyle Bonagura
          After a college football weekend with postponements, cancellations and altered schedules, we return with another bowl game outlook.

          Will the final four change with the second College Football Playoff ranking coming this Tuesday? Where will Ohio State fall in the mix?

          Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach weigh in with their latest bowl projections.

          College Football Playoff

          College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T
          Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
          Jan. 11, ESPN
          Bonagura: Alabama vs. Notre Dame
          Schlabach: Alabama vs. Clemson

          College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl
          Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
          Jan. 1, ESPN
          Bonagura: Ohio State vs. Clemson
          Schlabach: Ohio State vs. Clemson

          College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
          Jan. 1, ESPN
          Bonagura: Alabama vs. Clemson
          Schlabach: Alabama vs. Notre Dame

          Bowl schedule

          Dec. 19

          Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
          Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
          7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Houston vs. UTSA
          Schlabach: Houston vs. UTSA

          Dec. 21

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia Southern
          Schlabach: FAU vs. Georgia State

          Dec. 22

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: San Jose State vs. Central Michigan
          Schlabach: San Jose State vs. Central Michigan

          Boca Raton Bowl
          FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: UCF vs. Liberty
          Schlabach: UCF vs. Liberty

          Dec. 23

          R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: UAB vs. Louisiana
          Schlabach: Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Tech

          Montgomery Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia State
          Schlabach: Kent State vs. Troy

          Dec. 24

          New Mexico Bowl
          Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Nevada vs. Kent State
          Schlabach: BYU vs. Fresno State

          Dec. 25

          Camellia Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Buffalo vs. Coastal Carolina
          Schlabach: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern

          Dec. 26

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Virginia vs. South Carolina
          Schlabach: Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina

          Cure Bowl

          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Florida Atlantic vs. Troy
          Schlabach: Marshall vs. Louisiana

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          3:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Virginia Tech vs. SMU
          Schlabach: Virginia vs. Tulsa

          LendingTree Bowl
          Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Marshall vs. Appalachian State
          Schlabach: UAB vs. Coastal Carolina

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Army vs. UCLA
          Schlabach: Army vs. Oregon State

          Guaranteed Rate Bowl
          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          10:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Maryland vs. Kansas State
          Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Michigan State

          Dec. 28

          Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta
          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Navy vs. Pittsburgh
          Schlabach: Navy vs. Pittsburgh

          Dec. 29

          Cheez-It Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: North Carolina vs. Oklahoma State
          Schlabach: North Carolina vs. Oklahoma State

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Oklahoma vs. USC
          Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Washington

          Dec. 30

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin
          Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. Maryland

          TransPerfect Music City Bowl
          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Iowa vs. Tennessee
          Schlabach: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky

          Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          7:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Texas A&M
          Schlabach: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

          LA Bowl
          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          10:45 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Boise State vs. Oregon State
          Schlabach: Boise State vs. UCLA

          Dec. 31

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Tulsa vs. TCU
          Schlabach: TCU vs. SMU

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
          Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas)
          2 p.m. on CBS
          Bonagura: Boston College vs. Colorado
          Schlabach: Boston College vs. Colorado

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: West Virginia vs. Kentucky
          Schlabach: West Virginia vs. Ole Miss

          Arizona Bowl
          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4 p.m. on CBSSN
          Bonagura: Western Michigan vs. San Diego State
          Schlabach: Western Michigan vs. Nevada

          Texas Bowl
          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Texas vs. Arkansas
          Schlabach: Texas vs. LSU

          Jan. 1

          TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
          Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)
          Noon on ESPN2 and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Memphis vs. Mississippi State
          Schlabach: Memphis vs. Mississippi State

          Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          12:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Georgia vs. Cincinnati
          Schlabach: Georgia vs. Cincinnati

          Vrbo Citrus Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          1 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Indiana vs. Auburn
          Schlabach: Northwestern vs. Auburn

          Jan. 2

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
          Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: NC State vs. Ole Miss
          Schlabach: NC State vs. Missouri

          Outback Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          12:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Northwestern vs. LSU
          Schlabach: Iowa vs. Arkansas

          PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: BYU vs. Washington
          Schlabach: USC vs. Indiana

          Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Florida vs. Miami
          Schlabach: Florida vs. Miami

          Date TBD

          Las Vegas Bowl
          Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)
          Bonagura: Oregon vs. Missouri
          Schlabach: Oregon vs. Tennessee

          Canceled Bowl Games

          Bowl games that have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic:

          • New Era Pinstripe Bowl

          • Fenway Bowl

          • San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

          • Bahamas Bowl

          • Hawai'i Bowl

          • Redbox Bowl

          • Quick Lane Bowl

          • Celebration Bowl