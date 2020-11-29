Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi is opting out of the rest of the 2020 season to begin preparation for the NFL draft, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Cosmi, a three-year starter for the Longhorns, is No. 10 on Mel Kiper's Big Board for the 2021 NFL draft. Kiper ranks Cosmi as the No. 2 draft-eligible tackle, behind Oregon's Penei Sewell, who opted out before the season.

Cosmi started for Texas in Friday's 23-20 loss to Iowa State, which dropped the Longhorns to 5-3 on the season and eliminated them from the Big 12 championship race.

The 6-foot-7, 309-pound Cosmi earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019. He has made 34 consecutive starts at left or right tackle for Texas.

Horns 247 first reported Cosmi's decision to opt out.