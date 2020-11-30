The USC-Washington State game set for Friday has been moved to Sunday to allow USC players to return from COVID-19 isolation and quarantine protocols, USC announced Sunday.

USC was forced to cancel Saturday's game against Colorado when positive cases for COVID-19 and related contact tracing left the Trojans with fewer than the seven scholarship offensive linemen needed to play. The team has four active cases of COVID-19 and seven in contact tracing, the school said Sunday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

Even with the rescheduled date, hurdles remain. On two other occasions this year, the Pac-12 pushed back a game featuring at least one team dealing with virus-related issues, only to have the game canceled later in the week.

USC (3-0) debuted at No. 18 in the College Football Playoff rankings and needs to play at least one more game to become eligible for the Pac-12 title game. It is scheduled to play rival UCLA on Dec. 12.