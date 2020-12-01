Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and coach Ryan Day express the importance of keeping their players safe and are not ruling out their upcoming matchup with Michigan State. (1:36)

Ohio State coach Ryan Day, one of several people within the Buckeyes program who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, won't be out of isolation in time to coach in Saturday's game at Michigan State if the Buckeyes are able to play, a school spokesman confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Monday is the earliest Day, 41, can return if he meets the CDC guidelines, according to the school. Associate head coach and defensive line coach Larry Johnson will handle the coaching responsibilities on game day, but Ohio State's status remains uncertain.

On Friday, Ohio State announced its decision to cancel its game at Illinois and pause all team activities indefinitely after the program exceeded 7.5% in its population positivity rate, defined by the Big Ten as the number of positive individuals divided by the total population at risk.

On Monday, any players who were not in isolation or quarantine were able to return to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for small group workouts, and all meetings continue to be held virtually. Day is able to participate in the virtual meetings.

On Saturday, Day said Ohio State likely would need to return to practice by Thursday and have one rigorous workout plus a walk-through Friday to be ready for the Michigan State contest.