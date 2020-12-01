Sarah Fuller explains what she wants her legacy to be as she becomes the first woman to ever play in a Power 5 football game. (1:36)

Sarah Fuller wants to be a beacon of hope for girls everywhere (1:36)

Sarah Fuller is expected to continue as Vanderbilt's place-kicker on Saturday against Georgia.

Last weekend Fuller became the first woman to play for a Power 5 team game when she delivered the second-half kickoff against Missouri -- a designed squib kick that was downed without a return at the 35-yard line.

Fuller was previously a goalkeeper on Vanderbilt's conference championship soccer team and was added to the roster just days before the game.

Vanderbilt interim coach Todd Fitch told reporters on Tuesday that Fuller is practicing with the team and will be on the travel roster.

Fitch said that none of the specialists who missed last weekend's game due to COVID-19 protocols have returned to the team.

Fitch added that he'll consider adding to the kicking depth by evaluating players at other positions or bringing in someone who isn't currently on the team.

"She'll be with us on the trip to Georgia and we're going to put the best people out there," he said. "If she's our best option we'll continue with her and we'll do the best we can for the team."

By kicking against Missouri, Fuller became just the third woman to participate in an FBS football game, joining Katie Hnida of New Mexico and April Goss of Kent State.

On Monday, Fuller was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.