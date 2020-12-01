The Stanford football team will spend at least the next two weeks on the road after Santa Clara County issued a health order over the weekend that temporarily prevents contact sports.

Stanford will travel to Seattle on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's game at Washington, then will travel to Corvallis, Oregon, where it will prepare for next week's game against Oregon State. The Cardinal and Beavers were previously scheduled to play at Stanford but the venue switched as a result of the county health order.

It is unclear what Stanford will do the following week, when the Pac-12 plans to schedule an additional round of games dependent on where teams finish in the standings. Additional updates will be provided as they become available, the school said.

The county's health order, which runs through at least Dec. 21, also resulted in the San Francisco 49ers shifting their base of operations to Arizona.

It is unclear how the order will impact San Jose State football, which is scheduled to host Hawaii on Saturday and Nevada the following week. Plans for college basketball teams, which include Santa Clara in addition to Stanford and San Jose State, have not been announced.