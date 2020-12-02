Georgia added ESPN Junior 300 defensive tackle Tyre West to its 2022 class on Wednesday.

West, the No. 8-ranked prospect overall in the class and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Georgia, chose the Bulldogs over offers from Alabama, Florida, Oregon, LSU and Tennessee, among others.

West is a 6-foot-3, 270-pound prospect from Tift County High School in Tifton, Georgia. He joins an already strong 2022 class for Kirby Smart and his staff. Along with West, Georgia has three other ESPN Jr. 300 commitments, all of whom are from the state of Georgia.

West is the highest-ranked, followed by athlete Deyon Bouie out of Bainbridge, Georgia, who is the No. 15-ranked prospect overall. Cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew is a 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back from Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia, and is the No. 73 recruit overall. Linebacker C.J. Washington is ranked No. 110 overall and is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound prospect from Cedartown, Georgia.

While the staff is just getting started with its 2022 efforts, it isn't quite done with the 2021 class. In the current cycle, Georgia has 13 ESPN 300 commitments, led by in-state recruits Smael Mondon, Amarius Mims, Brock Vandagriff, David Daniel and Micah Morris. Georgia currently has the No. 7-ranked class in 2021.

Rankings have not yet been released for the 2022 cycle, but with West on board, Georgia is now tied with Oklahoma for the fourth-most ESPN Jr. 300 commitments behind Ohio State, who has nine, and LSU and Penn State, who each have seven.