Boise State's game on Friday at UNLV has been canceled, the Mountain West Conference announced Wednesday.

The conference cited "guidance from medical personnel and epidemiologists" in making its decision.

"Both medical teams have been in communication in order to understand the full picture of COVID issues in our region," the Mountain West said in a statement.

It is the second straight cancellation for Boise State (4-1, 4-0 MWC), which could not play last week against San Jose State due to cases of COVID-19 and related contact tracing within the Broncos program.

UNLV (0-5) had one previous game canceled, against Colorado State two weeks ago, and UNLV is scheduled to finish its season next week at Hawaii.