Texas Tech football coach Matt Wells has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Thursday.

Wells, who is in his second year as the Red Raiders' coach, has returned home to isolate and will continue his coaching duties remotely. He will remain in the Big 12's testing protocol in order to confirm the positive test. If Wells' positive test is confirmed, he will miss the Red Raiders' game vs. Kansas on Saturday.

If Wells must miss Saturday's game, Texas Tech defensive coordinator Keith Patterson will serve as the team's head coach for the game. Patterson is in his second season with the Red Raiders, joining the staff along with Wells before the 2019 season. He also worked with Wells in 2018 at Utah State.

Texas Tech and Kansas are scheduled to kick off at noon ET on Saturday.