Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who started the team's first three games, will miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury that will require surgery.

Head coach Jeff Brohm on Thursday confirmed the outlook for O'Connell, who last played Nov. 14 against Northwestern. The junior had 916 passing yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in Purdue's first three games.

In the past two seasons, O'Connell has completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,017 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. Like all FBS players, O'Connell will not have this season count against his eligibility.

Sophomore Jack Plummer has started Purdue's last two games, losses to both Minnesota and Rutgers, and is expected to start this week against Nebraska at home.

Brohm also said Purdue is dealing with several players who are opting out for the rest of the season.

"It's all personal reasons and there's always a little of this and a little of that to it, so I don't want to get into the specifics," Brohm said. "But yeah, we've had multiple people."