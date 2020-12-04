Alabama coach Nick Saban said he has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will travel with the team to LSU on Friday.

"I'll be there," Saban said on his radio show Thursday night. "I'm good. I think my time is up. I'm ready to get back in the swing of things."

Saban, 69, tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday.

SEC protocols call for a minimum 10-day quarantine, making Friday the earliest Saban could return to activity.

Saban reported only minor symptoms of the virus, most notably a runny nose. He said he received an IV treatment last week that "worked wonders."

"Whatever was in this plasma deal, it knocked it out in one day," he said. "From Thursday on, I've felt great and 100 percent. I would certainly recommend that treatment for anybody that could get it."

No. 1 Alabama will play LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday.