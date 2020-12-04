Georgia's scheduled game against Vanderbilt on Saturday has been postponed to Dec. 19 because of COVID-19 cases, contact tracing issues, injuries and opt-outs within the Commodores' football program.

The game was scheduled for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The contest will be made up if Georgia does not qualify for the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs are one game behind Florida in the East division and lost to the Gators on Nov. 7.

Earlier this week, Vanderbilt interim coach Todd Fitch said his team had at least 53 players, with two COVID-19 tests remaining this week. He also acknowledged that some players were considering opting out after coach Derek Mason was fired Sunday.

"There's been a couple guys we've talked to," Fitch said Tuesday. "I don't have any specifics right now on where we're at with all that. But there's discussions that have been going on the last 24 hours or so with some of the players. Later in the week, we'll have a better idea of where we're at with all the numbers and where we're sitting at. It's an emotional time, and when these things happen on a staff, there's a reaction right away. So we're trying to teach patience, communicate with our guys."

The Commodores might also make up a previously postponed game against Tennessee. The Commodores (0-8) have never finished a season with a winless record.

The No. 8 Bulldogs (6-2) are expected to make up a previously postponed road game at Missouri.

Also on Friday, the Buffalo at Ohio game scheduled for Saturday was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing for the Bobcats.