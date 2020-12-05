Week 14 is one for the ages for college football.

Never before have we seen two undefeated teams, thousands of miles apart, up and schedule a game against each other in just a matter of days. But that's what happened with No. 13 BYU and No. 18 Coastal Carolina. Of course, the fact that these two teams are among the darlings of the 2020 season is its own storyline. Editor's Picks Breaking down the best quarterbacks of the 2020 season

BYU vs. Coastal is on! Previewing the matchup, and envisioning a 'BowlBuster Saturday' 1 Related

Hitting the streets is the theme of this week. The three contenders -- Ohio State, Texas A&M and Florida -- for the No. 4 spot in the College Football Playoff are all on the road this week, but only the Aggies (at Auburn) are less than a touchdown favorite.

We'll have all the highlights, uniforms and analysis of the top games here all day. So let's buckle up and get to truckin'. We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there.

Top 25 games

No. 4 Ohio State (-24) at Michigan State, noon, ABC/ESPN app

No. 5 Texas A&M (-6.5) at Auburn, noon, ESPN/ESPN app

No. 15 Oklahoma State (-2) at TCU, noon, ESPN2/ESPN app

Western Carolina at No. 17 North Carolina (no line), noon, ACC Network/ESPN app

Rice at No. 21 Marshall (-23), noon, ESPN+/ESPN app

Syracuse at No. 2 Notre Dame (-34), 2:30, NBC

No. 6 Florida (-17.5) at Tennessee, 3:30, CBS

West Virginia at No. 9 Iowa State (-6.5), 3:30, ESPN/ESPN app

No. 12 Indiana at No. 16 Wisconsin (-14), 3:30, ABC/ESPN app

No. 19 Iowa (-13.5) at Illinois, 3:30, FS1

No. 24 Tulsa (-12) at Navy, 3:30, ESPN2/ESPN app

Stanford at No. 22 Washington (-11.5), 4, FOX

No. 13 BYU (-10) at No. 18 Coastal Carolina, 5:30, ESPNU/ESPN app

No. 23 Oregon (-9) at California, 7, ESPN/ESPN app

No. 3 Clemson (-22) at Virginia Tech, 7, ABC/ESPN app

No. 1 Alabama (-29.5) at LSU, 8, CBS

No. 10 Miami (-15) at Duke, 8, ACC Network/ESPN app

Baylor at No. 11 Oklahoma (-22), 8, FOX

East bound and down

After BYU and Coastal Carolina agreed on Thursday to play this weekend, the Cougars' equipment truck had to make a mad dash, 2,200 miles from Provo, Utah to Conway, South Carolina. They drivers had to leave Wednesday night in case the game was scheduled, so they started a live-tweet cross-country journey with a joke that they were making a run for the border.

Just a quick run to Taco Bell... pic.twitter.com/RHKwxkwLvJ — BYU Equipment (@byuequipment) December 3, 2020

And the end result:

Welcome to Conway, @byuequipment.



Hope the 🌮 are sitting right. pic.twitter.com/RBxgLfpTfb — Coastal Carolina Athletics (@GoCCUsports) December 4, 2020

What a difference a year makes

Last year, during one of the greatest seasons in college football history, LSU had a massive celebration after beating Alabama in Tuscaloosa. This year, going into the rematch, the Tigers are 3-4. These clips might have gotten some run in film rooms this week for Alabama.

They acted a fool in Tuscaloosa last year lmao pic.twitter.com/dOLipuGvq3 — Beer Bryant 616 (@DontrellChillis) December 4, 2020

The sickest of edits

In the social media wars, Texas A&M's 12th man has been spotted flying high above a canyon to take down an eagle before the Aggies' big game against Auburn. It has been a theme all season long for the graphics team in College Station.

Don't get to thinking that you're special, Auburn. We do a cringe-y game poster for everyone. pic.twitter.com/p5lmtLoFh5 — Robert Behrens (@rcb05) December 4, 2020

Back to the couch for Bob

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops was back on the sideline this week in practice due to a coaching shortage from COVID-19 testing, but will be kicking back on Saturdays again after the Sooners had enough coaches back.

Due to the availability of some of the Oklahoma football team's coaching staff members, Bob Stoops will not be participating in a coaching role during Saturday's game vs. Baylor.



More ➡️ https://t.co/JHcDElubwj pic.twitter.com/43g7ebZDli — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 4, 2020

Sign him up

Notre Dame is having one of its best seasons under Brian Kelly. This momentum has apparently filtered all the way to the Leprechaun.

play 0:18 Notre Dame mascot makes unbelievable trick kick The Notre Dame Leprechaun catches the ball with his foot and kicks it through the uprights.

Making dad proud

Mack Brown's daughter, Katherine, went on Jeopardy and, much like her father's trip to California in '06, she earned the crown.

So proud of her! https://t.co/QAn6DYxEZe — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) December 5, 2020

Sports, but make it fashion

Rutgers is wearing its "Black Knight" uniforms, complete with some carbon fiber chrome on the numbers.

Illinois is wearing a "Gray Ghost" honoring the Red Grange era.

𝐴 𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙮 𝙜𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝑡ℎ𝑟𝑜𝑤𝑛 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑜 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑔𝑎𝑚𝑒

𝑇ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑟𝑖𝑣𝑎𝑙 ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑠 𝑚𝑎𝑦 𝑛𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟 𝑡𝑜𝑢𝑐ℎ.#Illini pic.twitter.com/YLoX7quQ55 — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 4, 2020

Clemson, meanwhile, arrived in style for its game at Virginia Tech.