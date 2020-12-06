South Carolina is expected to hire Oklahoma assistant head coach/tight ends coach Shane Beamer as its new head coach, sources told ESPN.

Beamer, 43, is the son of former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer. An announcement at South Carolina could come as early as Monday, the sources said.

It would be the younger Beamer's first head-coaching position, after he previously worked as an assistant at Georgia, Virginia Tech, South Carolina and Mississippi State.

The Athletic first reported that the Gamecocks are expected to hire Beamer, who emerged as a favorite shortly after the school fired coach Will Muschamp on Nov. 15.

Beamer, who has worked at Oklahoma the past three seasons, was not available to coach during the Sooners' 27-14 victory over Baylor on Saturday night in Norman. Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley said he hadn't spoken to Beamer on Saturday but added, "If [the report] is true, certainly thrilled for him. Those are the opportunities that you don't always get."

Earlier Saturday, Louisville's Scott Satterfield and Louisiana's Billy Napier, who were also considered top candidates to replace Muschamp, announced they would remain at their current schools. Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell and Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson were also interviewed for the job.

Beamer coached cornerbacks, linebackers and special teams under former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier from 2007 to 2010. He was credited with helping the Gamecocks sign nationally ranked recruiting classes that included future NFL players Stephon Gilmore and Alshon Jeffery and South Carolina stars Marcus Lattimore and Connor Shaw.