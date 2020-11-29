The past week in college football saw two more bowl games canceled, as the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl and Las Vegas Bowl will not be played this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The playoff picks remain the same following convincing wins for all top-four teams. But some other upsets shook things up. Following Week 14's action, here are our updated bowl projections:
College Football Playoff
College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Jan. 11, ESPN
Bonagura: Alabama vs. Notre Dame
Schlabach: Alabama vs. Clemson
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
Jan. 1, ESPN
Bonagura: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Schlabach: Ohio State vs. Clemson
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
Jan. 1, ESPN
Bonagura: Alabama vs. Clemson
Schlabach: Alabama vs. Notre Dame
Bowl schedule
Dec. 19
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Tulsa vs. UTSA
Schlabach: SMU vs. Charlotte
Dec. 21
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Charlotte vs. Troy
Schlabach: Appalachian State vs. UAB
Dec. 22
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: San Jose State vs. BYU
Schlabach: Fresno State vs. Western Michigan
Boca Raton Bowl
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: UCF vs. Liberty
Schlabach: UCF vs. Florida Atlantic
Dec. 23
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: UAB vs. Louisiana
Schlabach: Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech
Montgomery Bowl
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia State
Schlabach: Liberty vs. Troy
Dec. 24
New Mexico Bowl
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Nevada vs. Kent State
Schlabach: Nevada vs. BYU
Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Buffalo vs. Coastal Carolina
Schlabach: Ball State vs. Georgia State
Dec. 26
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
Noon on ABC and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Pitt vs. South Carolina
Schlabach: Boston College vs. South Carolina
Cure Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Florida Atlantic vs. Georgia Southern
Schlabach: UTSA vs. Louisiana
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
3:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Virginia Tech vs. Kansas State
Schlabach: Pitt vs. Tulsa
LendingTree Bowl
Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Marshall vs. Appalachian State
Schlabach: Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Army vs. UCLA
Schlabach: Army vs. Stanford
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field (Phoenix)
10:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Minnesota vs. West Virginia
Schlabach: Minnesota vs. West Virginia
Dec. 28
Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Virginia vs. Memphis
Schlabach: Virginia vs. Houston
Dec. 29
Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
5:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: NC State vs. Texas
Schlabach: NC State vs. Texas
Valero Alamo Bowl
Alamodome (San Antonio)
9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Oklahoma vs. Colorado
Schlabach: Oklahoma vs. Colorado
Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Boston College vs. Maryland
Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. Maryland
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Wisconsin vs. Tennessee
Schlabach: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
7:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Texas A&M
Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Texas A&M
LA Bowl
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
10:45 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Boise State vs. Oregon
Schlabach: Boise State vs. Oregon
Dec. 31
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Washington vs. Auburn
Schlabach: Washington vs. Arkansas
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: TCU vs. Kentucky
Schlabach: TCU vs. Tennessee
Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
4 p.m. on CBSSN
Bonagura: Western Michigan vs. San Diego State
Schlabach: Buffalo vs. San Jose State
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium (Houston)
8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas
Schlabach: Oklahoma State vs. LSU
Jan. 1
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)
Noon on ESPN2 and the ESPN App
Bonagura: SMU vs. Mississippi State
Schlabach: Memphis vs. Mississippi State
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
12:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Georgia vs. Cincinnati
Schlabach: Georgia vs. Cincinnati
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
1 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Northwestern vs. Missouri
Schlabach: Northwestern vs. Auburn
Jan. 2
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: North Carolina vs. Ole Miss
Schlabach: North Carolina vs. Ole Miss
Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
12:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Iowa vs. LSU
Schlabach: Iowa vs. Missouri
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: USC vs. Indiana
Schlabach: USC vs. Indiana
Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Florida vs. Miami
Schlabach: Florida vs. Miami
Canceled bowl games
Bowl games that have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic:
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Fenway Bowl
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Bahamas Bowl
Hawai'i Bowl
Redbox Bowl
Quick Lane Bowl
Celebration Bowl
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Las Vegas Bowl