The past week in college football saw two more bowl games canceled, as the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl and Las Vegas Bowl will not be played this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The playoff picks remain the same following convincing wins for all top-four teams. But some other upsets shook things up. Following Week 14's action, here are our updated bowl projections:

College Football Playoff

College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Jan. 11, ESPN

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Notre Dame

Schlabach: Alabama vs. Clemson

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Jan. 1, ESPN

Bonagura: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Schlabach: Ohio State vs. Clemson

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Jan. 1, ESPN

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Clemson

Schlabach: Alabama vs. Notre Dame

Bowl schedule

Dec. 19

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Tulsa vs. UTSA

Schlabach: SMU vs. Charlotte

Dec. 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Charlotte vs. Troy

Schlabach: Appalachian State vs. UAB

Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: San Jose State vs. BYU

Schlabach: Fresno State vs. Western Michigan

Boca Raton Bowl

FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: UCF vs. Liberty

Schlabach: UCF vs. Florida Atlantic

Dec. 23

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: UAB vs. Louisiana

Schlabach: Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech

Montgomery Bowl

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia State

Schlabach: Liberty vs. Troy

Dec. 24

New Mexico Bowl

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Nevada vs. Kent State

Schlabach: Nevada vs. BYU

Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Buffalo vs. Coastal Carolina

Schlabach: Ball State vs. Georgia State

Dec. 26

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Noon on ABC and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Pitt vs. South Carolina

Schlabach: Boston College vs. South Carolina

Cure Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Florida Atlantic vs. Georgia Southern

Schlabach: UTSA vs. Louisiana

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

3:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Virginia Tech vs. Kansas State

Schlabach: Pitt vs. Tulsa

LendingTree Bowl

Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Marshall vs. Appalachian State

Schlabach: Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Army vs. UCLA

Schlabach: Army vs. Stanford

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field (Phoenix)

10:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Minnesota vs. West Virginia

Schlabach: Minnesota vs. West Virginia

Dec. 28

Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Virginia vs. Memphis

Schlabach: Virginia vs. Houston

Dec. 29

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

5:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: NC State vs. Texas

Schlabach: NC State vs. Texas

Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome (San Antonio)

9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Oklahoma vs. Colorado

Schlabach: Oklahoma vs. Colorado

Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Boston College vs. Maryland

Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. Maryland

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Wisconsin vs. Tennessee

Schlabach: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

7:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Texas A&M

Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Texas A&M

LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

10:45 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Boise State vs. Oregon

Schlabach: Boise State vs. Oregon

Dec. 31

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Washington vs. Auburn

Schlabach: Washington vs. Arkansas

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: TCU vs. Kentucky

Schlabach: TCU vs. Tennessee

Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

4 p.m. on CBSSN

Bonagura: Western Michigan vs. San Diego State

Schlabach: Buffalo vs. San Jose State

Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium (Houston)

8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas

Schlabach: Oklahoma State vs. LSU

Jan. 1

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)

Noon on ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Bonagura: SMU vs. Mississippi State

Schlabach: Memphis vs. Mississippi State

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

12:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Georgia vs. Cincinnati

Schlabach: Georgia vs. Cincinnati

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

1 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Northwestern vs. Missouri

Schlabach: Northwestern vs. Auburn

Jan. 2

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: North Carolina vs. Ole Miss

Schlabach: North Carolina vs. Ole Miss

Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

12:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Iowa vs. LSU

Schlabach: Iowa vs. Missouri

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: USC vs. Indiana

Schlabach: USC vs. Indiana

Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Florida vs. Miami

Schlabach: Florida vs. Miami

Canceled bowl games

Bowl games that have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic: