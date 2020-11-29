        <
          College football bowl projections after Week 14

          play
          Did Ohio State take another step closer to the CFP? (0:42)

          Heather Dinich breaks down Ohio State's win against Michigan State and what this means for the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff chances. (0:42)

          Nov 29, 2020
          • Kyle Bonagura
          • Mark Schlabach
          The past week in college football saw two more bowl games canceled, as the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl and Las Vegas Bowl will not be played this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

          The playoff picks remain the same following convincing wins for all top-four teams. But some other upsets shook things up. Following Week 14's action, here are our updated bowl projections:

          College Football Playoff

          College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T
          Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
          Jan. 11, ESPN
          Bonagura: Alabama vs. Notre Dame
          Schlabach: Alabama vs. Clemson

          College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl
          Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
          Jan. 1, ESPN
          Bonagura: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
          Schlabach: Ohio State vs. Clemson

          College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
          Jan. 1, ESPN
          Bonagura: Alabama vs. Clemson
          Schlabach: Alabama vs. Notre Dame

          Bowl schedule

          Dec. 19

          Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
          Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
          7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Tulsa vs. UTSA
          Schlabach: SMU vs. Charlotte

          Dec. 21

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Charlotte vs. Troy
          Schlabach: Appalachian State vs. UAB

          Dec. 22

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: San Jose State vs. BYU
          Schlabach: Fresno State vs. Western Michigan

          Boca Raton Bowl
          FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: UCF vs. Liberty
          Schlabach: UCF vs. Florida Atlantic

          Dec. 23

          R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: UAB vs. Louisiana
          Schlabach: Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech

          Montgomery Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia State
          Schlabach: Liberty vs. Troy

          Dec. 24

          New Mexico Bowl
          Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Nevada vs. Kent State
          Schlabach: Nevada vs. BYU

          Dec. 25

          Camellia Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Buffalo vs. Coastal Carolina
          Schlabach: Ball State vs. Georgia State

          Dec. 26

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Pitt vs. South Carolina
          Schlabach: Boston College vs. South Carolina

          Cure Bowl

          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Florida Atlantic vs. Georgia Southern
          Schlabach: UTSA vs. Louisiana

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          3:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Virginia Tech vs. Kansas State
          Schlabach: Pitt vs. Tulsa

          LendingTree Bowl
          Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Marshall vs. Appalachian State
          Schlabach: Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Army vs. UCLA
          Schlabach: Army vs. Stanford

          Guaranteed Rate Bowl
          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          10:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Minnesota vs. West Virginia
          Schlabach: Minnesota vs. West Virginia

          Dec. 28

          Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta
          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Virginia vs. Memphis
          Schlabach: Virginia vs. Houston

          Dec. 29

          Cheez-It Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: NC State vs. Texas
          Schlabach: NC State vs. Texas

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Oklahoma vs. Colorado
          Schlabach: Oklahoma vs. Colorado

          Dec. 30

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Boston College vs. Maryland
          Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. Maryland

          TransPerfect Music City Bowl
          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Wisconsin vs. Tennessee
          Schlabach: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky

          Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          7:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Texas A&M
          Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Texas A&M

          LA Bowl
          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          10:45 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Boise State vs. Oregon
          Schlabach: Boise State vs. Oregon

          Dec. 31

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Washington vs. Auburn
          Schlabach: Washington vs. Arkansas

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: TCU vs. Kentucky
          Schlabach: TCU vs. Tennessee

          Arizona Bowl
          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4 p.m. on CBSSN
          Bonagura: Western Michigan vs. San Diego State
          Schlabach: Buffalo vs. San Jose State

          Texas Bowl
          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas
          Schlabach: Oklahoma State vs. LSU

          Jan. 1

          TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
          Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)
          Noon on ESPN2 and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: SMU vs. Mississippi State
          Schlabach: Memphis vs. Mississippi State

          Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          12:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Georgia vs. Cincinnati
          Schlabach: Georgia vs. Cincinnati

          Vrbo Citrus Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          1 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Northwestern vs. Missouri
          Schlabach: Northwestern vs. Auburn

          Jan. 2

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
          Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: North Carolina vs. Ole Miss
          Schlabach: North Carolina vs. Ole Miss

          Outback Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          12:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Iowa vs. LSU
          Schlabach: Iowa vs. Missouri

          PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: USC vs. Indiana
          Schlabach: USC vs. Indiana

          Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Florida vs. Miami
          Schlabach: Florida vs. Miami

          Canceled bowl games

          Bowl games that have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic:

          • New Era Pinstripe Bowl

          • Fenway Bowl

          • San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

          • Bahamas Bowl

          • Hawai'i Bowl

          • Redbox Bowl

          • Quick Lane Bowl

          • Celebration Bowl

          • Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

          • Las Vegas Bowl